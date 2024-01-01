CEO, WeWork India

Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India is a young and dynamic entrepreneur who paved the way for the entrance of WeWork, in 2017. Under the aegis of Karan Virwani, WeWork has experienced tremendous success in India. In over two years, the brand has grown to be the leading provider of collaborative workspaces in India. With Karan at the helm of navigating WeWork’s course in India, the company has paved the way in new cities while doubling the total leased area in the country, and operations in the existing cities.