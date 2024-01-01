Karan Virwani
CEO, WeWork India
Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India is a young and dynamic entrepreneur who paved the way for the entrance of WeWork, in 2017. Under the aegis of Karan Virwani, WeWork has experienced tremendous success in India. In over two years, the brand has grown to be the leading provider of collaborative workspaces in India. With Karan at the helm of navigating WeWork’s course in India, the company has paved the way in new cities while doubling the total leased area in the country, and operations in the existing cities.
Flexible Workspaces: Changing the Rules For Work In 2022
The workspace of 2022 hinges on the flexibility, health, and well-being of the workforce and is a key component of business continuity
