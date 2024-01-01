Karishmma V Mangal
Director and Trustee, Thakur International School – Cambridge
Karishmma V Mangal has established herself as an educationalist par excellence over the last decade. Thanks to her vision, dedication, integrity and humble demeanour she has endeared herself to teachers, parents and students alike. She places tremendous importance on the impact bought about by real-life experiences. She believes that nothing – books, classes, tuitions etc can substitute the learning one receives from the teacher called life.
Karishmma hails from a successful business family. Education has been highly valued by all the members of her family. Karishmma was no different. As she had always been curious about science and adept with numbers, it was apparently clear that she would pursue a Diploma in Computer. After this, she went on to acquire a degree in Engineering and MBA in Finance. Throughout her academic life, she focused on developing a refined personality rather than being only bound to books. After completing her education, she was keen on making a difference rather than expand her family business. She soon realized that academia was her calling as it would enable her to mould tomorrow’s global citizens.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Learn the Art of being an Effective Leader
Here are some fundamental steps you can focus on developing and sharpening your leadership skills that can accelerate your career growth
How to Manage Time as a Busy Entrepreneur?
Here's why managing interruptions is limiting the time you spend on unscheduled activities Say
How Being a Mom Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur?
You don't know what working under pressure is until you have had to manage children and here's how you can manage it
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-