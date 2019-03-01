Kartik Sood

Former Feature Writer

A former sports scribe-turned-business journo, I have a knack for numbers. I like to document the transition in this digital era where cutting-edge technology defines the success of an enterprise. I like to weave every business story in a manner that reproduces flair of the entrepreneur. Happy reading....

Inventing Tailor-made Courses got this Edupreneur into Entrepreneur India's Shepreneurs Class of 2019

Tribal students unknown to computers cracked national competitive pre-engineering and pre-medical exams

Startup Paterson Energy is Manufacturing Fuel From Waste Plastic

The start-up perfected technology to produce pyro fuel from waste plastic. Now, the world is buying the pilot project

A New, Opulent Aesthetic Sense

With its unique customer experience center in Bangalore, Design Café has rewritten home décor rules in India

Is India Ready To Vroom?

Even four years after its launch, the bike-taxi segment is still grappling with problems despite huge untapped market potential

Acing the 'Sassy' Cult Got Prajakta Koli Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

25-year-old YouTube Diva has over 3.1 million subscribers and is also reckoned globally for her tolerance videos

Hitting the Bull's Eye got This Ace Sharpshooter Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

29-year-old Heena Sidhu has represented the country in Olympics, twice and is now gunning for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

