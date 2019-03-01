Kartik Sood
Latest
Inventing Tailor-made Courses got this Edupreneur into Entrepreneur India's Shepreneurs Class of 2019
Tribal students unknown to computers cracked national competitive pre-engineering and pre-medical exams
Startup Paterson Energy is Manufacturing Fuel From Waste Plastic
The start-up perfected technology to produce pyro fuel from waste plastic. Now, the world is buying the pilot project
A New, Opulent Aesthetic Sense
With its unique customer experience center in Bangalore, Design Café has rewritten home décor rules in India
Is India Ready To Vroom?
Even four years after its launch, the bike-taxi segment is still grappling with problems despite huge untapped market potential
Acing the 'Sassy' Cult Got Prajakta Koli Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
25-year-old YouTube Diva has over 3.1 million subscribers and is also reckoned globally for her tolerance videos
Hitting the Bull's Eye got This Ace Sharpshooter Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
29-year-old Heena Sidhu has represented the country in Olympics, twice and is now gunning for 2020 Tokyo Olympics