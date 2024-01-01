Kaushal Thakkar
Founder, Infidigit
Kaushal Thakkar is the founder of INFIDIGIT; a company focused on driving digital growth and generating higher ROI via Organic marketing. Kaushal believes in the sheer power of numbers with proficiency in creating solutions that drive long term growth. With more than 18 years of experience in the world of Digital Marketing, he leads a team of 55+ Digital Marketing Experts.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Rise In Digital Dependence: How Brands Are Communicating Via Digital Platforms
The affordable mobile data rate, rapidly rising numbers of users, and the enhanced utility value of smartphones contribute to the mobile-heavy Internet access in India
Data-driven Visits - The Future of E-commerce Websites
A testament to its reliability and rigidity, e-commerce is expected to cultivate even greater results once the pandemic subsides
SEO: The Job Creator For 2020 And Ahead
SEO Emerges as the Potential Job Provider in 2020 and Beyond!
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-