Kay Pee
Contributory Author
Kay Pee is a chief hustler of BICAD and a blogger. He writes mainly about startup journey and pitch decks. Most of his articles were written out of his own experience.
Latest
Why Your Pitch Deck Needs A Re-Design
Great pitches make or break a startup - here's how successful ones make it
