Kay Pee

Contributory Author

Kay Pee is a chief hustler of BICAD and a blogger. He writes mainly about startup journey and pitch decks. Most of his articles were written out of his own experience. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

Why Your Pitch Deck Needs A Re-Design

Great pitches make or break a startup - here's how successful ones make it

