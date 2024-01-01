Kris Gopalakrishnan
Chairman Axilor Ventures and Co-founder, Infosys
The Future Of Fintech In India
Globally, one of the ways in which an established enterprise looks at innovation is to work with startups. And because they can wait till the startup goes up to a series B or C funding stage when most of the risk is reduced, they can also acquire them
Improving Entrepreneurs' Odds of Success - The Institutional Way
Entrepreneurship is an endeavor where the odds of success is low.