Krishna Kumar

Founder & CEO, Simplilearn

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

The New Normal Provides a Golden Opportunity To Drive Growth In India's Hinterland

Here's a look at the impact of the pandemic on white-collar professionals, especially those in the digital/technology space

News and Trends

Fighting Ransomware In the Age Of COVID-19

With fear and uncertainty looming large among the public at large, cyber-criminals have launched a series of ransomware attacks

News and Trends

Why 'Data Scientist' Will Continue To Be 'the Sexiest Job Of the 21st Century'

As technology evolves, the exact skills and nature of jobs in data science will probably vary

News and Trends

Rethinking L&D to Upskill in the Post Pandemic World

Companies have been experimenting with various modes of training including physical classroom training, e-learning or a mix of the two

Technology

The Path to Digital Skilling

Given the dearth of skilled resources in the market, upskilling can be an important way to plug the massive demand-supply gap

Business News

Four ways to effectively use an executive assistant

An EA definitely needs to understand your personal as well as professional goals.

More Authors You Might Like