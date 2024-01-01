Krishna Kumar
Founder & CEO, Simplilearn
Latest
The New Normal Provides a Golden Opportunity To Drive Growth In India's Hinterland
Here's a look at the impact of the pandemic on white-collar professionals, especially those in the digital/technology space
Fighting Ransomware In the Age Of COVID-19
With fear and uncertainty looming large among the public at large, cyber-criminals have launched a series of ransomware attacks
Why 'Data Scientist' Will Continue To Be 'the Sexiest Job Of the 21st Century'
As technology evolves, the exact skills and nature of jobs in data science will probably vary
Rethinking L&D to Upskill in the Post Pandemic World
Companies have been experimenting with various modes of training including physical classroom training, e-learning or a mix of the two
The Path to Digital Skilling
Given the dearth of skilled resources in the market, upskilling can be an important way to plug the massive demand-supply gap
Four ways to effectively use an executive assistant
An EA definitely needs to understand your personal as well as professional goals.
