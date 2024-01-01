Lisa Suwal
Lisa Suwal - CEO of Prasuma
A Postgraduate from Symbiosis Center for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune. Lisa Suwal - CEO of Prasuma - Pioneers of premium Meats and Delicatessen. Growing up in a family involved in delicatessen business for over 30 years, she has always been exposed to the nitty-gritty of the business and the art of making good food. A young and seasoned marketer, she is known for her innovative approach towards brands and alluring business perspective.
Latest
A Step Forward For the Meat and Poultry Sector in India
Farm automation, abattoirs, logistics, processing and point of sale cold storage infrastructure have all served as a substantial growth opportunity for this sector in India
Growth Prospects for the Long Unorganized Indian Meat Industry
There are about 8000 registered and more than 20,000 unregistered slaughterhouses in the country and most of them are devoid of basic amenities like light but this is what we can do
Here's How Indian F&B Retail Industry is Transforming
India consumes close to $30 billion meat annually where 90 per cent is handled by the unorganized market
Need for Sustainable Packaging in Meat Industry
The perception of it being a largely vegetarian country notwithstanding, meat production in India is estimated to be around 6.3 million tonnes, which makes it the fifth largest producer of meat in the world, but it has its own challenges
Top Trends in Cold Cuts and Deli Meats
The popularity of Cold Cuts & Deli meat is finally finding its way home with Indian consumers experimenting with everything from prosciutto to salami to hams as part of their diet
