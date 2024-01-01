Lokesh Bevara
CEO & Co-founder of FOOM
Lokesh Bevara is the Co-founder & CEO at FOOM (A subscription based platform/start-up for drinks), with over 10 years of experience in Product development, Marketing & Sales, Business development, Operations, Strategy, Pricing and Financial planning. A Stanford University Graduate in Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Lokesh began his professional career as a software engineer with EMC followed by a one year stint with IBM ISL. His journey as an entrepreneur started in the year 2012.
As a founder of five start-ups (myprepaidtaxi.com, 360Cabs, 360ride Sendthrume and FOOM), Lokesh actively mentors other start-ups and give talks on entrepreneurship in colleges.
