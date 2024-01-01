Malini Saba

Founder, Saba Family Foundations & Saba Industries

Malini Saba is a self – made businesswoman, an ardent philanthropist and a force to be reckoned with, Ms. Saba embodies the concept of using business to serve humanity Her eminent group of commodities companies, Saba Industries, is a prime example of her stratagem of using business to serve humanity. Functioning in the agriculture and mining industry, the group hires local talents and helps them achieve economic stability. The CSR arm of the group, Saba Family Foundation, has given access to life-saving medical and educational services to millions of disadvantaged people across South and Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa, India, and the Middle East. the foundation is an extension of Ms. Saba's philanthropy and aims to help at least one billion people to gain access to basic health care, education, and opportunities which allow them to break the cycle of poverty and illiteracy.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

5 Entrepreneurial Factors That Distinguish 'Billionaires' From 'Millionaires'

Billionaires just don't sit after getting the job done, they constantly need to come up with new ideas, adapt them

Women Entrepreneur™

7 Networking Tips For Women: How to Use Network to Grow Your Business Without Being Spammy

Here's How you can also structure your own niche and find people who have similar interests

More Authors You Might Like