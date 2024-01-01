Malini Saba

Founder, Saba Family Foundations & Saba Industries

Malini Saba is a self – made businesswoman, an ardent philanthropist and a force to be reckoned with, Ms. Saba embodies the concept of using business to serve humanity Her eminent group of commodities companies, Saba Industries, is a prime example of her stratagem of using business to serve humanity. Functioning in the agriculture and mining industry, the group hires local talents and helps them achieve economic stability. The CSR arm of the group, Saba Family Foundation, has given access to life-saving medical and educational services to millions of disadvantaged people across South and Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa, India, and the Middle East. the foundation is an extension of Ms. Saba's philanthropy and aims to help at least one billion people to gain access to basic health care, education, and opportunities which allow them to break the cycle of poverty and illiteracy.