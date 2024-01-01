Mangesh Panditrao
CEO, Shoptimize
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Can Hyperlocal Brands Write Success Stories In the D2C Landscape?
Hyperlocal brands in D2C are seen to offer customers the best of both virtual and real worlds
Importance Of Roll-Up E-commerce In the Success Of Direct-to-consumer Brands
Given that disposable income is going up and customers are always ready to buy something new and exciting, it's a good time to be in D2C and in the roll-up e-commerce sector
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-