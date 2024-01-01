Manguirish Pai Raiker
Chairman, National Council for MSME, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM)
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
"MSMEs Are Seedbed for Entrepreneurial Talent"
The figures existing in public with respect to MSME sector contribution to India's development are archaic.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-