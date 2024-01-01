Successful Entrepreneur, Alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad

Manoj Jain has always been interested in human relationships and how they are affected by circumstances. He travels all over the globe, meeting new people and listening to interesting stories, which give him a deeper understanding of the way people think. His passion for writing combined with an education in psychology and a degree from IIM Ahmedabad, empowered him to turn author. The multi-talented Manoj runs a full-time business dealing in the exports of garments as well.