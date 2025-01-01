Bio

Manpreet Singh is an Indian business executive and serial entrepreneur. He is the Co-Founder of Innoktats, an India based NAS company. He has had the opportunity of working with many tech giants all around the globe especially Microsoft UK and Microsoft India as a tech evangelist. Manpreet is also highly recognized by other enterprises for his creativity, ideas and magic. He handles software, food tech, sustainable fashion, real estate sectors and holds contracts worldwide.