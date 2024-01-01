CEO, ProofPilot

Matthew Amsden is the CEO of ProofPilot, an online platform for designing, launching and managing longitudinal trials and research studies. He founded ProofPilot with a mission to create a renaissance in evidence-based knowledge on what really works to improve human and societal health. Prior to ProofPilot, Matt served as the Director of Cyclogram, company that provided strategy, recruitment and software development for online randomized controlled trials and research projects.