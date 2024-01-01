Maxim Frolov

Vice President of Global Sales, Kaspersky Lab

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

If Cybersecurity Breaches are Inevitable Then What Should Organizations do about it?

It's becoming increasingly clear that businesses can't live in the prevention only paradigm anymore. That mindset is simply outdated and out of sync with how businesses today work

More Authors You Might Like