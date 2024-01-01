Maxim Frolov
Vice President of Global Sales, Kaspersky Lab
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
If Cybersecurity Breaches are Inevitable Then What Should Organizations do about it?
It's becoming increasingly clear that businesses can't live in the prevention only paradigm anymore. That mindset is simply outdated and out of sync with how businesses today work
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-