Meera Gandhi

CEO and Founder, The Giving Back Foundation

Meera is a prominent global philanthropist, humanitarian, and the founder of The Giving Back Foundation

Latest

Lifestyle

How To Give Back To Society Through Your Business

It helps and promotes your operations in a completely fresh way, and opens up marketing opportunities for you

Starting a Business

Businesses for Home-Makers

Women have immense potential, the only thing is to realise it and work accordingly

Entrepreneurs

5 Ways to Make Your Business Grow, While Making Society Healthy

Businessman and corporates don't have to stick to the age old ways of giving back to the society rather we have the ways to do it mod

