Megha Parikh

Digital Marketing Specialist

An experienced digital marketing specialist handles many aspects of marketing such as identifying a target market, helping to create a brand image, creating marketing campaigns and tracking marketing effectiveness.

Latest

News and Trends

Age No Bar to Succeed in the World of Blogging

"Windows is a passion to me and blogging a medium for expression"

Marketing

Why Influencer Marketing Is Indispensable For Branding In 2017

An influencer is an individual who is trusted by a massive fan following, who accept his opinions and suggestions verbatim

Growth Strategies

How to Keep the Entrepreneurship Fire Burning in the E-commerce Industry

The real challenge is in making it a preferred destination for shopping, be it for clothing, cosmetics, purses, gadgets or anything else.

