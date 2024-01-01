Meghna Suryakumar
Founder & CEO, Crediwatch
Addressing Low-cost Credit Challenges of MSMEs with AI and ML
The advent of automation tools like AI and ML assist contemporary lenders in identifying borrowers' credit risks by meticulously analyzing data
How ML-Driven Early Warning Systems Help Lenders Monitor MSMEs
The technology itself has evolved over the past decade to cater to the processing of structured and unstructured data at scale by leveraging ML-driven technology
Predictive Algorithms Can Mitigate the Risk of NPAs For Banks
Monitoring the actual cash flow of the business through prudent practices is the key to move to cash flow-based lending
