Founder, Sustain Labs Paris

Miniya Chatterji, founder Sustain Labs Paris parted ways with the $3.4 billion conglomerate Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. as Chief Sustainability Officer to move to an entrepreneurial route.

At the age of 34 in 2014, when she returned to India after studying and working abroad at organizations such as Goldman Sachs and the World Economic Forum for 14 years, to join Jindal Steel & Power, she was one of the youngest top business women in India.