Moonmoon Bhagchandka

Co-Founder and Creative Director at Nmami Life

Moonmoon Agarwal is the Co-Founder and Creative Director at Nmami Life and is part of the leadership team that defines the company's vision and strategy. She has done English Hons. from Delhi University and holds a Diploma in Applied Arts.

Moonmoon's marketing and leadership experience have helped accelerate Nmami Life's transformation into a leading online wellness player. She is responsible for devising and implementing innovative marketing strategies that have gone a long way in making people aware about Nmami Life's value proposition.

Moonmoon's deep understanding of social media, online & offline marketing and information technology helped her create a robust infrastructure, that straddles across the fields of marketing, brand initiatives, strategy, response lead management for the company. Her combination of business experience includes technology, online marketing and healthcare.

Through Nmami Life, she wants to touch the lives of as many people as possible by guiding them and motivating them to embark a journey towards health and well-being. A life quote she swears by is- "What come easy won't last and what lasts won't come easy". As a self-driven and young entrepreneur she wants to spread the strong message of the power of being independent and following your own passion just how she did through Nmami Life.

