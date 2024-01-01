Sarosh Zaiwalla

Founder and Senior Partner of Zaiwalla & Co. Solicitors

Sarosh is the firm’s Founder and Senior Partner, overseeing all the firm’s activities. He began his career in shipping law and arbitration, and then branched out into non-shipping arbitration. Over the years, he has been involved in over 1,000 international litigations and arbitrations in the fields of Energy, Maritime and Construction either as solicitor, Counsel, Party-Appointed Arbitrator or Sole Arbitrator. Over his career, Sarosh has acted for clients ranging from the President of India, the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Iranian Government to the Bachchan and Gandhi families in India.