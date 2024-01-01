Mukesh Malhotra
Founder and CEO, Ecoforus Sustainable.
Mukesh Malhotra is a highly accomplished Finance & Strategy Head with rich experience of leading billion-dollar organizations as well as startups in Asia/Africa. He has global experience of building and leading corporations across diverse industries such as BFSI, Telecom, Internet, Consumer and Ecommerce. He is Founder and CEO of Ecoforus Sustainable.
Latest
The Myth Around Electric Vehicles: Are They Really Eco-friendly?
EV's are affordable, efficient, clean for the environment: Recent Studies show otherwise!
