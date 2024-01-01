Murtaza Motiwala
Founder and CEO, interiorsinfo.com
Murtaza Motiwala is the Founder and CEO of interiorsinfo.com. It has been successful enough to survive in this competitive market and is planning to expand its operation across Maharashtra and India.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
#5 Useful Tips for Every Entrepreneur to Sustain and Grow
Entrepreneurs should not measure business growth only in terms of revenue, but should take all aspects into consideration before deciding the business growth prospect