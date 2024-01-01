Narayan Mahadevan
Founder, BridgeLabz
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
5 Ways For Job Seekers To Efficiently Use Lockdown Period
This is the time to ruminate in retrospect, and to realign and nurture your aspirations
10 Skills to Make More Engineers Employable in 2020
It has been seen that even though engineering students have scored good grades through the duration of their course, they face constant rejections during the interviews
The IT Industry in India: Skills to Equip Yourself in 2019
Only 25 per cent of technical graduates and 15 of other graduates are considered employable, additionally, 67per cent of Indian employers are finding skill gaps among new recruits