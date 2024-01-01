Neel Juriasingani
CEO and Co-founder, Datacultr
New Normal: Financial Institutions Look For Technology To Revamp Loan Collections
With dynamics changing, the ongoing pandemic has also impacted financial institutions, pushing them to relook processes and innovate for the new normal
Turning to 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later' Models: E-commerce Giants Strengthen Financial Offerings To Operate In the 'New Normal'
From payments to lending to insurance, e-commerce is providing financial services to support its core business by partnering with banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions
Revamping the Loan Recollection Exercise With Technology To Drive Recovery Strategy
As the expiry of this moratorium comes closer, banks and NBFCs have a new challenge, i.e., the biggest loan recollection exercise in their history, in a time of economic slowdown
Consumer Lending Companies Riding On Machine Learning Platforms To Manage Risks
The traditional analytical techniques of assessing borrowers' profiles have become obsolete owing to increased complexities involved while dealing with tonnes of data.