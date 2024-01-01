Founder, Dronstudy

Neetin Agrawal has more than 10 years of experience in teaching field. He has been among the top faculty of Physics in Kota Rajasthan and has worked with Bansal Classes and Vibrant Academy in Kota. He has guided many students to crack IIT-JEE exam and has authored two books on IIT Physics. He has also won US Patents for invention while working with top MNCs in Bengaluru.