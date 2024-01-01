Neetin Agrawal
Founder, Dronstudy
Neetin Agrawal has more than 10 years of experience in teaching field. He has been among the top faculty of Physics in Kota Rajasthan and has worked with Bansal Classes and Vibrant Academy in Kota. He has guided many students to crack IIT-JEE exam and has authored two books on IIT Physics. He has also won US Patents for invention while working with top MNCs in Bengaluru.
Latest
Why Edtech Is Becoming Investors' Delight
E-learning has a considerable potential to improve the quality and effectiveness of traditional education.
4 Reasons Why The EdTech Industry Is Set To Take Off
Online learning and courses are growing at a rapid pace as professionals realize the lack of skill-based courses
3 Challenges of Education that Ed-tech is Addressing
Ed-tech is breaking the geographical barriers where students can seek guidance from diverse teachers and instructors worldwide
How Educational Start-Ups Are Changing Life Of A Student
Perhaps the greatest challenge before Edutech start-ups in India is digital divide.
