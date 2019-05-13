Neha Kulwal
Country Manager, Admitad India
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
During COVID, Affiliate Marketing Is Emerging As a Cost-effective Channel For Brands
Despite the evolution of marketing practices and strategies, amid the big quantum of content available online today, brands are finding it difficult to reach out to their target audiences in an effective manner
YouTuber 2.0: Now Is the Time to Have a Deep Look at the Cost-per-Action Model
Assessing the COVID-19 crisis to prevail, and envisioning a slow return in terms of profit, there are Vloggers who have resorted to the Cost-per-Action (CPA) model, to earn revenues. Since brands have slowed-down spending on marketing budgets, the cost per action model seems to be an effective marketing channel
New Mediums Emerging As Dark Horses During COVID-19
In the current situation, it is imperative for advertisers and publishers to understand changes in consumer habit and make strategies accordingly
5 Digital Marketing Tips That Brands Can Use to Drive Sales
There is no right or wrong marketing technique, just ones that work well for your brand and ones that don't
Optimising the M-commerce Value Chain Through Artificial Intelligence
With mobile rapidly becoming the device of choice to access and consume services, content, and information online, brands are capitalizing on this shift by investing in mobile marketing strategies
Cashback and Coupons: The Future Growth Driver of the E-Commerce Space in India?
The benefits of affiliate marketing are not restricted to e-commerce platforms alone, online publishers also reap significant dividends by associating with top affiliate networks
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-