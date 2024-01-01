Niharika Bhardwaj

HR Head, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

Niharika G Bhardwaj is an industry veteran with an overall experience of 15 years in the area of Human Resource. Niharika has diverse experience across industries like IT, ITES, consulting, Insurance and Financial services . She has developed expertise in Organizational Change, Employee Value proposition, Employee Engagement, HR Business partnership, Talent Acquisition and Management, Succession Planning, Development Journeys and Campus Engagement. She has been involved in various remarkable and high impact initiatives which includes restructuring of businesses, driving D&I, change management.