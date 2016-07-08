Nikhil Kamath

Co-Founder & Director, Zerodha

Nikhil, who runs an online discount brokerage platform, has also invested in a number of startups. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

Why Incubators and Accelerators Are the Need of the Hour

India has about 140 startup incubators and accelerators in the country, the third largest in the world after the United States and China

Growth Strategies

Bootstrapping and its Advantages for Start-ups

The idea of bootstrapping is to grow a company from scratch, using 'sweat capital'

Technology

Bitcoins: It's Journey From Illicit Website Transactions to Mainstream Usage

The greatest advantage of Bitcoins is the ease in payment, ease in transferring money anywhere in the world

Finance

#5 Challenges For Narendra Modi Government That Can Give Direction To D-street

India's main internal security threat is from Maoists

News and Trends

Emerging Trends in the Fintech Space in 2017

The first thing that immediately comes to mind is net banking, using digital wallets, and using credit/debit cards etc to make payments cashless.

Finance

New Way Of Investing

Investment in financial instruments has historically remained at under 5% in India!

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...