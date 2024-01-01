Nikhil Sikri

Co-Founder & CEO of Zolo

Armed with an MBBS from AIIMS and a management degree from ISB, Hyderabad, Dr. Nikhil Sikri is the driving force behind Zolo. Under his guidance, Zolo has grown to become India's largest co-living brand within a short span of three years. He comes with over 10 years of diverse experience in start-ups, management consulting, establishing companies’ sales footprints, and medicine. Nikhil has been actively involved in all aspects of building the business and in his role as a CEO is instrumental in setting strategies and providing invaluable entrepreneurial leadership

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

6 Important Traits For a Successful Entrepreneur

Successful entrepreneurs have to learn to adapt or else run the risk of becoming irrelevant in a fast-changing world

Growth Strategies

Why is Community Building Essential for the Success of a Business in the Co-Living Industry?

From group outings to simply having another young person down the hall for a quick chat, it is a convenient way to find company

Lifestyle

Five Reasons Why Millennials Should Opt For a Co-living Space

Co-living spaces are a lot more organized and transparent than any other accommodations or renting options, making it safer for the millennials.

More Authors You Might Like