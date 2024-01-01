Nikhil Sikri
Co-Founder & CEO of Zolo
Latest
6 Important Traits For a Successful Entrepreneur
Successful entrepreneurs have to learn to adapt or else run the risk of becoming irrelevant in a fast-changing world
Why is Community Building Essential for the Success of a Business in the Co-Living Industry?
From group outings to simply having another young person down the hall for a quick chat, it is a convenient way to find company
Five Reasons Why Millennials Should Opt For a Co-living Space
Co-living spaces are a lot more organized and transparent than any other accommodations or renting options, making it safer for the millennials.