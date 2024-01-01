Nilesh Patel

CEO, LeadSquared

Nilesh Patel, is the CEO, for LeadSquared, a market leader in  SaaS automation with services across high-velocity sales execution, field force and marketing automation not just in India, but across the globe. LeadSquared's success inIndiaand  its consistent global growth has earned it recognition as one of the fastest growing SaaS companies.   

Technology

How Indian SaaS Industry Can Touch Global Highs

Over 1,600 Indian SaaS companies were funded over the past five years, out of which around 14 of them exceed $100 million in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) as compared to five in 2020.

News and Trends

Why Implementing Automation is Key for Sales Acceleration Today

Sales acceleration process helps increase sales velocity, reduce the time needed to close a sale, and bring in more revenue

Technology

The Future Of Salestech: Here's What You Can Expect

Sales automation and sales enablement are the two pillars on which sales tech continues to expand

Finance

3 step guide to manage introverts at work

Introverts bring a unique set of strengths to the table, and often conquer their weaknesses if a role demands.

