Nilesh Patel
CEO, LeadSquared
How Indian SaaS Industry Can Touch Global Highs
Over 1,600 Indian SaaS companies were funded over the past five years, out of which around 14 of them exceed $100 million in ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) as compared to five in 2020.
Why Implementing Automation is Key for Sales Acceleration Today
Sales acceleration process helps increase sales velocity, reduce the time needed to close a sale, and bring in more revenue
The Future Of Salestech: Here's What You Can Expect
Sales automation and sales enablement are the two pillars on which sales tech continues to expand
3 step guide to manage introverts at work
Introverts bring a unique set of strengths to the table, and often conquer their weaknesses if a role demands.
