Nitesh Gurnani
Founder, Chehraspeaks.com
Nitesh Gurnani offers Face Reading services at his website Chehraspeaks.com as well as on BitWine.com and help his clients realize their strengths and weakness across various dimensions of life. He has studied from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
#6 Key Points to Remember During your Entrepreneurial Journey
Never lose faith in your idea at any stage, whenever you are in the process of establishing your venture