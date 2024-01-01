Nitika Kapur

CEO & Co-Founder of Nukkadwala

A design graduate from NIFT, New Delhi specializing in Product Designing has worked in Leather Export for 6 years until started own leather label by the name of Leather luxe. Leather Luxe (2009-2014) catered the retail and export industry with premium quality leather handcrafted hard goods and furniture of India, Singapore, and Dubai.

Being a passionate cook with a strong understanding of ingredient I started working on my own recipe book in 2012 on the side with innovative dishes as well as authentic ones. In 2013 the opportunity of Nukkadwala came my way from Vatika group to design the menu and do the R&D for the same. I have travelled the length and breadth of the country in research and study of over 200 dishes.

After one year of travel, we finalized the menu and processes and started Nukkadwala joined Vatika QSR Pvt. Ltd in 2014 officially as Product Development & Quality Assurance Head and later in 2017 post 10 outlets as CEO.