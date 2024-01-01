Nitin Sawhney

Founder & CEO , Reboot Life

Founder & CEO of Reboot Life, Mr. Nitin Sawhney founded Reboot Life in year 2017 after rich corporate experience of almost two decades.
A traveler by heart, Nitin has explored his life both professionally and personally while he was traveling the world. Nitin did his PGDBM from Management Development Institute and later during an exchange program in Leipzig, a city in Germany; he also started his MBA from HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management.

