Pallavi Jha
Chairperson and Managing Director, Dale Carnegie Training India
Pallavi Jha is the Chairperson and Managing Director of Dale Carnegie Training India which has international partnerships with some of the world's leading firms and brands such as Dale Carnegie, USA (training), and PerformanSe, France (Assessments). Pallavi has diversified exposure to various management practices in areas such as training and development, HR, consulting and business restructuring, covering a wide range of industries from media, entertainment, technology to the financial services sector and the engineering industry.
Apart from being a keynote speaker and a panel member in various forums on business, HR, training and leadership and an active member of the Confederation of Indian Industry and has held offices of the Chairperson for Maharashtra Council, CII and the Skills Development Committee for CII, Western Region, she is also an active member of the National Council on Skills Development, CII and its National Sub-committee on School Education.
As a member of Rotary Club of India, Pallavi pursues her efforts in social projects. She has also received recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow. Earlier, was Executive Director of India's leading construction company, HCC, an erstwhile Walchand Group company before starting off her own ventures. She also worked briefly in market research at Feedback Ventures and Procter & Gamble. Pallavi is an MBA from Syracuse University, New York and a graduate in humanities from St Xavier's College, Mumbai.
Latest
5 Important Aspects To Keep In Mind For Organizational Agility
Although the need for being agile is not new, it has become a bigger focus in recent times when individuals and businesses are figuring out the role of human capital in a future that is driven by smart machines and intelligent data.
Here's How Consumerization of AI and VR Could Transform HR Management
Traditionally, tech was employed in automating HR processes and functions, often overlooking its end user – the employee. Things are set to change...
Leadership Lessons for Millennials
Being a new leader requires a completely different set of skills than those that are needed as an individual contributor
Work Flexibility is No More a Perk
From perks to policy to an employee-centric company culture: that's the journey work flexibility has traversed over time
Cross Boundary Teaming Is Vital For Innovation
Cross-boundary teaming helps people with diverse abilities and organizational affiliations fuse together in flexible and temporary arrangements in the pursuit of innovation
Leadership Amongst the Leaders
Small changes can bring down a number of grievances and increase efficiency
