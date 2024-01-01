Parminder Gill

Co-founder and Head of Business, EduSports

Parminder Gill, Co-founder and Head of Business, EduSports. EduSports a SportzVillage enterprise works with 650+ schools, covering 500,000+ children across 250 locations in India, to experience sports and physical education as an integral part of their education.

 

Latest

Starting a Business

How to Validate your Idea Before Starting an Enterprise

Business validation is a must in view of the inherent risks associated with entering the market without even knowing if you have got it right from the beginning

Starting a Business

Tips on How to Start a Sports Start-up

Growth of a category such as sports (and/or) fitness is directly dependent on the growth of economy of a country

