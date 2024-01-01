Co –Founder and COO

Parth Nyati, Co-founder and COO, Trading Bells, has over 4 years of indepth experience in technology and finance. Starting his career with a US based software company SumTotal Systems as an engineer, Mr. Parth later joined Swastika, an established stock broker. During his 3 year stint with the company, he was responsible for making the online and offline investment experience; simple and rich for clients.

At Trading Bells, Parth is responsible for leveraging technology to make trading an easy and intuitive experience for customers at one end and a scalable business at the other. Bringing his in-depth understanding of the challenges faced by Indian broking houses in effectively serving customers and the actual things that go into trading for retail investors, Parth is tasked with developing and implementing new trading technologies to make trading a seamless and rich experience.

A B.Tech from IIT Delhi, Mr. Parth is a believer in augmenting retail participation in financial markets. Parth is single and has also been a professional dancer. He loves to spend time at the gym too.