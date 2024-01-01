Partha Sarathi Pati
Co founder, LifeinControl
Partha Sarathi is Co-founder & COO at LifeInControl, a revolutionary diabetes management program that brings doctors, patients and health coaches together, on one seamless platform.
Sarathi has been instrumental in creating the smartest mobile based chronic condition management platform and is passionate about building products that impacts population health and creates lasting behavioral change. Run under the banner of Curo Healthcare Technologies Pvt. Ltd., LifeInControl is a convenient app that provides the specialist with holistic patient information, alerts, laboratory trends, regular updates with treatment plans, goals and access to patients’ family.
Prior to LifeInControl, Sarathi founded Upsurge Labs in 2013, where he was involved in solving care co-ordination for patients with chronic conditions, a problem involving multiple stakeholders – patients, doctors, allied health professionals, diagnostic centers and others. He also founded Gurukul on 2012, a project which won the won the ideation challenge at IIT Madras. It was eventually sold to Pearson Education.
Partha Sarathi was a Research Fellow at Harvard Medical School & an Analyst with the Foundation for Democratic Reforms. He is an alumnus of IIT Madras.
Latest
Chronic Disease Management in the Digital Era
Digital solutions allow patients to remotely self-assess their condition and seek medical support when required. Instant counselling, mobile technologies and real-time doctor-patient communication are all enabling new and more efficient 'virtual care' environments.
