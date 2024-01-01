CEO of Thriive Art & Soul

Pinky Daga is the CEO of Thriive Art & Soul, India's only state-of-the-art digital portal housing world's leading directory of verified wellness therapists, and healers, headquartered in Mumbai.

Pinky started her professional journey after completing her Ph.D. in English Literature, MSc Journalism MA English and Bsc Journalism BA English from the Boston University. In 2005, Pinky launched a children's theatre company, Indigo Kids Edutainment, producing adult enacted plays for children that toured nationally. In 2016, she started Thriive Art & Soul.

In 2006, Pinky Daga and ShreansDaga together launched Pyramid Valley International, Asia's largest meditational pyramid in Bangalore. The energy of this pyramid has attracted world-renowned speakers and large audiences from all over India over the past 15 years, strengthening the ever-increasing network.

Pinky believes in balance and in indulges in a couple of leisure activities that help her stay focussed, including reading, travelling, exploring adventure activates, swimming and sailing. She is also a trained classical dancer.



