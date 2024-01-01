Pinky Daga
CEO of Thriive Art & Soul
Pinky Daga is the CEO of Thriive Art & Soul, India's only state-of-the-art digital portal housing world's leading directory of verified wellness therapists, and healers, headquartered in Mumbai.
Pinky started her professional journey after completing her Ph.D. in English Literature, MSc Journalism MA English and Bsc Journalism BA English from the Boston University. In 2005, Pinky launched a children's theatre company, Indigo Kids Edutainment, producing adult enacted plays for children that toured nationally. In 2016, she started Thriive Art & Soul.
In 2006, Pinky Daga and ShreansDaga together launched Pyramid Valley International, Asia's largest meditational pyramid in Bangalore. The energy of this pyramid has attracted world-renowned speakers and large audiences from all over India over the past 15 years, strengthening the ever-increasing network.
Pinky believes in balance and in indulges in a couple of leisure activities that help her stay focussed, including reading, travelling, exploring adventure activates, swimming and sailing. She is also a trained classical dancer.
Latest
Why Meditation Works Wonders for Better Workplace Productivity
Meditation is one such wellness practice that not only offers immense spiritual benefits, but is incredibly helpful for maintaining physical and emotional health as well
Benefits of Implementing Employee Wellness Programs
Don't let stress and anxiety take a toll over the productivity of your employees try this
The 7 Best Alternative Therapies for Corporate Women Leaders
Women have always been looking for an alternative to Modern Medicine(allopathy) and here are some effective therapies that can heal you without any side effect
Tips for Maintaining A Good Work-Life Balance
The sooner you embrace this guide, the better it is for your overall well-being
Self-Care, An Important Phenomenon For Hardest Working Indians
Working with liberation for the body and mind, for the daily perseverance
