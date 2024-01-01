Piyush Khaitan
Founder & Managing Director, NeoGrowth Credit Pvt. Ltd
He is the Founder & Managing Director of NeoGrowth Credit Pvt. Ltd, a fintech company that provides unsecured loans to Small Business repaid by card receivables, e-commerce sales and other non-cash payments.
Before NeoGrowth, PK had founded and served as the Managing Director of Venture Infotek, which was India’s largest Payment Processing Company. Venture Infotek was divested to an MNC in 2010 in a landmark transaction.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The 2020 Outlook for Indian NBFCs
The future posits that NBFCs will continue to experience robust growth with minimal instances of delinquencies if the credit flow doesn't stop and the risk mitigation mechanisms improve.
Evolution of SME Lending in India
Nano-businesses are now aggressively ditching moneylenders that charge up to 90per cent annualized interest rates on loans towards loan aggregator platforms
Evolution of SME lending in India
While the base of the pyramid is served by microfinance institutions and corporates are served by banks, the MSME segment has always had few alternatives
SME and MSME Digital Lending in India
The easier and cheaper credit through digital lending has the potential to start a virtuous cycle of formalization, so much so that up to 85 per cent of MSMEs could be formal by 2023
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach