Piyush Khaitan

Founder & Managing Director, NeoGrowth Credit Pvt. Ltd

Piyush Khaitan (PK) is a seasoned operating executive who has successfully founded a number of businesses and operated them to high levels of success. He has over 30 years of experience in the Payments & Fintech industry focusing on Business Leadership, Payment Processing, SME Lending, Corporate Development, Business Operations, Technology and Strategy.



He is the Founder & Managing Director of NeoGrowth Credit Pvt. Ltd, a fintech company that provides unsecured loans to Small Business repaid by card receivables, e-commerce sales and other non-cash payments.



Before NeoGrowth, PK had founded and served as the Managing Director of Venture Infotek, which was India’s largest Payment Processing Company. Venture Infotek was divested to an MNC in 2010 in a landmark transaction.