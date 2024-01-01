Piyush Khaitan

Founder & Managing Director, NeoGrowth Credit Pvt. Ltd

Piyush Khaitan (PK) is a seasoned operating executive who has successfully founded a number of businesses and operated them to high levels of success. He has over 30 years of experience in the Payments & Fintech industry focusing on Business Leadership, Payment Processing, SME Lending, Corporate Development, Business Operations, Technology and Strategy.

He is the Founder & Managing Director of NeoGrowth Credit Pvt. Ltd, a fintech company that provides unsecured loans to Small Business repaid by card receivables, e-commerce sales and other non-cash payments.

Before NeoGrowth, PK had founded and served as the Managing Director of Venture Infotek, which was India’s largest Payment Processing Company. Venture Infotek was divested to an MNC in 2010 in a landmark transaction.

Latest

Finance

The 2020 Outlook for Indian NBFCs

The future posits that NBFCs will continue to experience robust growth with minimal instances of delinquencies if the credit flow doesn't stop and the risk mitigation mechanisms improve.

Finance

Evolution of SME Lending in India

Nano-businesses are now aggressively ditching moneylenders that charge up to 90per cent annualized interest rates on loans towards loan aggregator platforms

Business News

Evolution of SME lending in India

While the base of the pyramid is served by microfinance institutions and corporates are served by banks, the MSME segment has always had few alternatives

Finance

SME and MSME Digital Lending in India

The easier and cheaper credit through digital lending has the potential to start a virtuous cycle of formalization, so much so that up to 85 per cent of MSMEs could be formal by 2023

