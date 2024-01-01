Pooja Domadia

Freelancer, Entrepreneur India

A journalist for over five years, I have worked with leading media organisations like the Hindustan Times, The Free Press Journal and Jagran Group. Currently I am working with The CSR Journal. I cover the budding Corporate and Citizen Social Responsibility space in India. 

Latest

News and Trends

Will Indian Film Industry go Carbon Neutral Anytime Soon?

Hollywood production houses not just offset their carbon emissions, but go to different extents for reducing their emissions

Lifestyle

How Women Leaders Are Giving Society A Much Needed Uplift

Heading the CSR arms of top-notch corporate organisations, these women are striving hard to make our country a better place to live for everyone.

Starting a Business

We'll Target Women, MSME Sector After Starting Banking Operations: Microfin Company

The journey of the Fincare began with an equity investment by IVFA in 2010 with an acquisition of a stake in two NBFC-MFIs

Growth Strategies

Operational Costs You Can Save In Your Start-Up

More often than not, it is seen that start-ups consume their capital amount before the prescribed time.

Growth Strategies

#9 Ways To Retain Millennial Employees With Old Wisdom And New Age Practices

Talent retention has always been a problem for business firms and with Gen Y on the block, it seems to rise.

