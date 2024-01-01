Project Manager, InnAccel

Pooja Kadambi has been an employee at InnAccel for four and a half years during which time she has grown from a systems engineer to lead systems designer and project manager. She currently manages production, vendor selection, product specifications, and clinical evaluation of multiple products. She was a key contributor to obtaining CE certification for four products and developing innovative surgical products for the ENT space.

She has been responsible for turning unmet needs identified from Indian healthcare practitioners and patients into market-appropriate medical devices.Pooja is a Biomedical Engineer and clinical researcher by training who has done her undergraduate and masters education from the University of Cincinnati, USA.

She also completed a medical research fellowship in emergency medicine and trauma at one of the top programs in the USA. She was a co-inventor for her first patent at the age of 19 with Depuy Orthopedics Johnson and Johnson and had her first peer-reviewed publication at age 20. Since then she has been part of 8 other IP filings and numerous publications. She contributed to the best selling book "Inventing Medical Devices a Perspective from India".

