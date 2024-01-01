Prabhakar Jayakumar
Global Head-Go To Market, DigitalOcean
Prabhakar Jayakumar is the Global Head-Go To Market of DigitalOcean, responsible for running the firm’s operations in India. Building localized go-to-market strategies to increase user base and driving revenue growth in India are among his primary areas of focus. He has over nine years of experience across business development, marketing and technology consulting functions in Internet and Ecommerce domains.He is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and NITK Surathkal.
Being only the second hire for Amazon’s International expansion team in India, Prabhakar played a key role in planning and launching Junglee.com and Amazon.in marketplace businesses in India.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Startups Can Overcome Obstacles In Their Cloud Journey
The SMB segment in the cloud market grapples with its unique technical and business challenges, currently exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis
Bringing Apps and Start-ups Together
Cost is a prohibitive factor for every SMB and they need service providers who can help them deploy applications quickly and cost-effectively
Are Software Developers Becoming the New Enterprise?
The founding teams of most start-ups in India predominantly consist of developers