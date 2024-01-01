Prabhu Ramachandran

CEO and Co-Founder, Facilio

How Visual AI Will Empower Real Estate Industry

Visual artificial intelligence can play a transformative role in improving the efficiency and safety of construction sites, by giving developers a transparent overview of their projects

Next 10 Years Will Change the Way We Think about Buildings

With IoT-driven applications, huge amounts of data generated by these siloed systems can now be constantly monitored, analyzed and acted upon in real-time

