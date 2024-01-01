Pradeep Chopra
CEO, Digital Vidya
Among the pioneers of Digital Marketing, Pradeep has been part of the Internet Industry since 2000. He has been a serial entrepreneur for last 17 years and is currently a Co-founder & CEO of Digital Vidya , a leading Digital Marketing and Big Data & Data Analytics training company.A graduate of IIT Delhi and a recipient of Adobe Content100, Pradeep is one of the most sought-after international speakers in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Top 3 Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Digital Marketing
The positive thing is that digital marketing services are not limited by their own skills and bandwidth
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-