Pranav Bajaj
Founder of Medulance
Pranav Bajaj is the founder of an ambulance booking app - Medulance.
Medulance is India’s first GPS-based technology platform for ambulance booking.
Why Does India Desperately Need an Ambulance App?
While the technology is in favour of patients who might need these emergency medical services at any point in time, unfortunately, the circumstances are not!
