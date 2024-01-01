Pranav Bajaj

Founder of Medulance

Pranav Bajaj is the founder of an ambulance booking app - Medulance.

Medulance is India’s first GPS-based technology platform for ambulance booking.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

Why Does India Desperately Need an Ambulance App?

While the technology is in favour of patients who might need these emergency medical services at any point in time, unfortunately, the circumstances are not!

More Authors You Might Like