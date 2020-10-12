Prasad Rajappan
CEO, Founder, ZingHR
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Why Is Outcomation a Topic Every CEO Should Discuss In the Coming Year?
Outcomation will be the key for firms to command an edge over peers amid cut-throat competition and maintain their relevance over time
Powerful Tools That HR Heads And CHROs Should Use For Enhanced Productivity
Given the stiff competition, it might get tough to figure out where to begin regarding which solution to opt for
How the Role Of An HR Head Evolve In 2021
A recent survey of more than 800 HR leaders shows that although many expect their organizations to focus on growth in 2021, cost optimization features and improving operational excellence remains on top of the pyramid
Role Of HR Technology In a Virtual World
As organizations are yet to resume the 'work from office' model, HR technology has become key to navigating in a virtual world
How Are Today's Business Leaders And the HR Function Navigating Challenges?
HR function have played a pivotal role in reassuring, motivating and thereby aiding the workforce to navigate the COVID-19 tide
Top 5 Reasons Firms Need to Move from Measuring Performance to Ensuring Performance
The COVID-19 crisis has underscored the importance of an effective performance management system as companies shift towards aligning employees' performances with the achievement of tangible business outcomes
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-