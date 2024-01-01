Prashant Joshi
Co-Founder and Partner, Fintrust Advisors
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Where Are HNIs Investing?
HNIs and family offices are embracing the 'core and satellite approach' in equity investment
Riding the Business Cycle Through Factor Investing
Factor investing is being embraced as the third style of investing, going beyond active and passive investment
Reasons For Burgeoning Family Offices
The investment options now include start-ups, unicorns, international businesses, mines, cryptocurrencies international hedge funds, arts, unique collections and so on
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-