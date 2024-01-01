Prathibha Sastry
Entrepreneurship and entertainment have been the key themes in my work life. In a career spanning over 20 years, I have launched a film magazine, hosted a film-based radio talk show and co-founded a mobile app based on the Indian entertainment industry.
Currently building a Content Brand The PS Show. The PS Show brings together Entrepreneurial, Adventurous and Innovative women and men together. It's a platform that is building the NEXT.Women. Its to build a Culture of Continued Consciousness for Women Globally..
Prior to this I was heading the Operations at Microsoft Ventures in India and consider my time extremely rewarding. A pioneer in creating travel with a purpose within the Startup ecosystem, I launched DigitalDesh for a Hyderabad based startup. It saw me lead a team of four, on a journey by road, along the length of India, covering 24 cities and towns in a period of 30 days. This allowed me to know more about the burgeoning innovation and startup ecosystem and bring out a report on the same and contribute to a Coffeetable Book
I was also involved in building the "Hardware Innovation Ecosystem" in India through the platform Innofest (an iSPIRT initiative).
Recipient of the British Council’s Young Creative Entrepreneur- India 2008-09 and have represented the country at the International Young Creative Entrepreneurs Program held in London in October, 2008.
I have written for newspapers like Bangalore Mirror and others. I have also been a contributing author on books like Indian Cinema and Women Entrepreneurs.
Latest
Prof Saras D. Sarasvathy Talks About Effectuation in Entrepreneurship
In a conversation with Prathibha Sastry, Sarasvathy talks about what piqued her interest in entrepreneurship and how she has incorporated the lessons in academics
Chargebee's Krish Subramanian On SaaS and Value Metrics
Founded in 2010, the Chennai-based company offers subscription management services through a software-as-a-services model. In conversation with Prathibha Sastry, co-founder Subramanian shares his insights.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Lessons In Entrepreneurship
In conversation with Prathibha Sastry, Shaw shared insights into her 41-year old entrepreneurial journey that started accidentally, the changing business landscape in India and how technology today is agnostic.